MMJ Group Holdings - Embark Health & Volero Announce Co Production Agreement



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), is an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain in Australia, Canada and Europe.



Embark Health Update.



In the attached release Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") and Volero Brands Inc. ("Volero") announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Co-Production Agreement") to develop, produce, and distribute Volero’s Flyte cannabis 2.0 products for the Canadian market.



MMJ has minority holdings in both Embark and Volero (refer below).



MMJ’s investments in Embark Health and Volero demonstrate some of the benefits provided to MMJ shareholders from its investments in early stage unlisted investments in the medicinal and adult use cannabis sector with the prospect of realising potential gains on listing the public markets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document