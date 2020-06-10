View All MMJ Group Holdings News

Update on MMJ Group Holdings investment in Harvest One



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to advise that it has entered into an agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or "Harvest One") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) pursuant to which MMJ has agreed to defer the repayment of its secured loan to Harvest One in the amount of CAD2.0 million (the “Loan”) until July 17, 2020, in continued support of Harvest One’s

previously-announced strategic review initiatives.



MMJ is the largest shareholder holding approximately 26% of HVT which is one of the largest investments within the MMJ cannabis and hemp portfolio.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



