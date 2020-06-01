View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Announces Embark Health - Operational Update



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to provide an update on the operations of MMJ’s largest investee, unlisted Embark Health Inc (“Embark Health”).



In the attached release, Embark Health updated its shareholders on the commissioning of its production facility in Delta, BC. where the production of bubble hash, rosin and dry sift has commenced. This announcement followed commencement of production of cannabis extracts at their Delta, BC facility subsequent to receipt of all occupancy and business licences required from the city of Delta, BC in April 2020.



