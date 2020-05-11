View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings announces Embark Health signs first B2B sale



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value chain, is pleased to provide an update on the operations of MMJ’s largest investee, privately-held Embark Health Inc (“Embark Health”).



In the attached release, Embark Health announced that its Delta, BC facility has signed their first B2B sale of Bulk Bubble Hash. The B2B sale followed commencement of production of cannabis extracts at their Delta, BC facility subsequent to receipt of all occupancy and business licences required from the city of Delta, BC in April 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document