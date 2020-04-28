View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings, Investor Update Embark Health



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ/OTC Code MMJJF) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to provide an update on the operations of MMJ’s largest investee, privately-held Embark Health Inc (“Embark Health”).



In the attached release, Embark Health has announced that its Delta, BC facility has now received all occupancy and business licences required from the city of Delta, BC and will commence extraction of cannabis in April 2020. This step was foreshadowed in an MMJ announcement on 13 February 2020 following the receipt of the company’s Health Canada licence necessary to operate the facility. Embark Health is seeking to create the largest cannabis (THC and CBD) extraction business in Canada with facilities in British Columbia (BC) and Ontario (ON).



For more information, download the attached PDF. Download this document