View All MMJ Group Holdings News

Update on MMJs investment in Harvest One



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises inmanaging a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to advise that, further toits release dated 12 March 2020, Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or "Harvest One") (TSX-V: HVT;OTCQX: HRVOF) has issued 17,083,333 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to MMJ asconsideration for agreeing to extend the maturity date of a secured loan agreement with MMJ for a loan inthe amount of CAD2,000,000, issued on January 10, 2020 (the “Loan”).



For more information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document