MMJ Investor Update - WeedMD

MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, attaches the following release by one of MMJ’s largest investees, WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), in relation to its operations in Appendix One.



The WeedMD release provides an update on the Company’s product development, selling and administration overhead reduction program and highlights the benefits of the completing the investment by LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (“LPF”) as its largest shareholder. The LPF investment strengthened WeedMD’s balance sheet to further support the Company’s growth plans at a time when liquidity and capital constraints have put the cannabis market under pressure.



