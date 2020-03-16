View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ SPP Reduction in SPP Offer Price



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ" or “the Company”), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, wishes to announce a reduction to the offer price under MMJ’s current share purchase plan (“SPP”) (“Offer Price”) and a further extension to the closing date of the SPP.



The Board has decided to reduce the Offer Price to align with recent market conditions and in order to provide eligible shareholders with the ability to participate in the Company’s capital raising activities.



