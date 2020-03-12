View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - update on loan to Harvest One



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement to extend the maturity date of the secured loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or "Harvest One") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) in the amount of CAD2m1 (the “Loan”) issued on January 10, 2020 (the “Issue Date”).



MMJ is the largest shareholder holding 26%2 of HVT which is one of the largest investments within the MMJ cannabis and hemp portfolio.



