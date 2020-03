View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - net tangible asset backing as at 29 February 2020



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is required to announce its net tangible assets (“NTA”) per share pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12. Accordingly, please find enclosed the MMJ Investment Portfolio Report as at 29 February 2020.



