MMJ Group Holdings announces WeedMe capital raising



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, advises that the private owned Canadian cannabis business, Weed Me Inc. ("Weed Me" or “the Company”) has completed a CAD2.5m capital raising.



MMJ has been an investor in Weed Me since December 2017 which represents one of the largest investments within the MMJ cannabis and hemp portfolio.



