MMJ Group Holdings Announces SPP Closing Date Extended to 17 March 2020



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ" or “the Company”), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, wishes to announce an extension to the closing date of the Share Purchase Plan (‘SPP’) offer announced by MMJ on 14 February 2020. The Closing Date of the SPP has been extended until 5pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.



