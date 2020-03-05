View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings announces Harvest One update on strategic review and half year results



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to advise that one of its largest investments, Harvest One Cannabis Inc ("HVT") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF), has announced:



a) its financial and operating results for the six months ended 31 December 2019; and



b) progress of its initiatives to restructure its operations as announced in November 2019.



HVT is a global consumer packaged goods company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness, and selfcare products to patients and consumers in regulated markets around the world with a specific focus on sleep, anxiety and pain. MMJ is the largest shareholder holding 26% of HVT.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



