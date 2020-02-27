View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Harvest One announces sale of non-core assets



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, advises that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) has announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its interest in Burb Cannabis Corp. ("Burb"), a cannabis retailer located in British Columbia (the "BurbTransaction"), as well as its interest in the 398-acre site (the "Lillooet Property") in Lillooet, British Columbia (the "Lillooet Transaction") for total proceeds of CAD2.3m. MMJ is the largest shareholder holding 26%1 of HVT which is one of the largest investments within the MMJ cannabis and hemp portfolio.



