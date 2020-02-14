View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings Announces Share Purchase Plan



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ" or “the Company”), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value chain, is pleased to announce the launch of a share purchase plan (“SPP”) to raise approximately $5 million.



The board of MMJ (“the Board”) is pleased to provide MMJ’s Eligible Shareholders (defined below) the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of new shares in the Company (“New Shares”), irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs (“SPP Offer”). The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of $0.11 per share (“Issue Price”).



