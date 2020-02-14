View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings - Section 708A(5)(e) notice



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ" or the Company”), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value chain, gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”) and ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547. On 14 February 2020 the Company announced that it is undertaking a share purchase plan (“SPP”). The Company advises that it proposes to issue up to a maximum of 67,319,695 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (“Securities”) per the attached Appendix 3B.



