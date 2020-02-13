View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings announces Harvest One undertaking strategic review



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, advise that the Board of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("HVT" or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) has advised that it is undertaking a strategic review of the business.



“We believe Harvest One is significantly undervalued given its substantial cultivation and Cannabis 2.0 assets“, said MMJ Non Executive Chairman, Peter Wall, ”and we are committed to working closely with Harvest One to realise that intrinsic value”.



