MMJ Group Holdings Announces Net Tangible Asset Backing



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") is required to announce its net tangible assets (“NTA”) per share pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12. Accordingly, MMJ announces that its NTA per share as at 31 January 2020 was $0.2357 (pre-tax) and $0.2258 (post-tax). Details of MMJ’s investment portfolio as at 31 January 2020 is detailed in Appendix One.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



