Sequoya Cannabis receives EU GMP Certification



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, is pleased to advise that Sequoya Cannabis Limited’s (“Sequoya”) Polish subsidiary, Sequoya Europe, has received EU GMP1 Certification for its newly completed European Centre of Extraction and CBD2 Production.



Sequoya’s has achieved its first step to become a significant GMP-certified hemp CBD supplier, with longer term plans to expand into the legal medical marijuana market across Europe. Sequoya’s recently completed cannabis extraction operations are located in Krakow, Poland, with plans to become a leading supplier of CBD extracts and isolate within the European Union (“EU”).



