MMJ Group Holding's subsidiary MediPharm Labs Reaffirms Focus on Global Growth and Increases Cannabis 2.0 Shipments



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), an Australian-listed company that specialises in managing a portfolio of investments along the cannabis value-chain, attaches a copy of a recent news release by MediPharm Labs Inc (“MediPharm Labs”) (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) which provided an update on its aggregate liquidity position, which supports plans for domestic and international growth, and announced it has fulfilled further Cannabis 2.0 product shipments to Canadian provincial distributors in January 2020.



