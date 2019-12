View All MMJ Group Holdings News

MMJ Group Holdings, Replacement Constitution



MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) ("MMJ"), held its Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2019 at the office of the Automic Group, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney.



At the Annual General Meeting, MMJ shareholders approved by special resolution the repeal of MMJ’s existing Constitution and adopting a new constitution in its place. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 15.4.2 a copy of the new constitution is attached.



