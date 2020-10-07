View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless - JB Hi-Fi to Sell SPACETALK Life for Seniors



MGM Wireless Limited (ASX: MWR) (“MGM Wireless” or “the Company”), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, is pleased to announce that JB Hi-Fi, Australia’s largest consumer electronics retailer, has commenced selling SPACETALK Life for seniors throughout its network of 197 Australian stores.



SPACETALK Life has been designed with the unique needs of older Australians in mind – incorporating style, security and function in a single wearable device, with built-in safety features, mobile phone, smartwatch and GPS.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document