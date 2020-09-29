View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless - 2020 Corporate Governance Statement



The Board of Directors of MGM Wireless Limited is responsible for the corporate governance of the Company. The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of MGM Wireless Limited on behalf of the shareholders by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable. This statement reports on MGM Wireless Limited’s key governance principles and practices as at 25 September 2020.



The Company, as a listed entity, must comply with the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Limited (ASX) Listing Rules. The ASX Listing Rules require the Company to report on the extent to which it has followed the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council (Principles and Recommendations). This statement reports on MGM Wireless Limited’s governance practices with reference to the recommendations in the third edition of the Principles and Recommendations. Where a recommendation has not been followed, that fact is disclosed, together with the reasons for the departure.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document