MGM Wireless - Amazon to Sell SPACETALK in the UK



MGM Wireless Limited (ASX: MWR) (“MGM Wireless” or “Company”), developing innovative technologies for keeping families safe and connected, is pleased to announce the commencement of sales of our products on Amazon UK (“Amazon”).



Amazon will initially sell the SPACETALK all-in-one kid’s smartphone watch and GPS device on Amazon.co.uk. Amazon.co.uk is the most visited ecommerce website in the UK reaching 51% of the population, receiving 34 million unique visits and 453 million total visits in August 2020, with Consumer Electronics and Technology being the highest audience interest category.



