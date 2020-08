View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless Announces Preliminary Final Report



Australian software technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to release its financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020, with results reflecting the Company’s successful, ongoing shift to SPACETALK Wearables which is now the significant part of the overall business.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document