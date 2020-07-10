View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless Announces Share Purchase Plan Results



Leading software technology communications company, MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (“MGM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on 7 July 2020 was heavily oversubscribed.



Valid applications in excess of $5m were received, exceeding the original target of $1.5m by 236%.



The offer size has been increased to $2.5m to ensure the Company is well capitalised to execute on the immediate growth opportunities presented by the release of its recently announced SPACETALK Life Seniors device and new Vodafone distribution agreement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document