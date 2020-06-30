View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless - Vodafone Agreement



Leading software technology communications company, MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (“MGM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales Agreement with leading mobile network operator, Vodafone Hutchison Australia (“VHA”), to sell its SPACETALK children’s mobile phone smartwatch in Vodafone retail stores, with early August launch targeted.



SPACETALK is enjoying phenomenal success since it was launched on a single online portal in 2017. Sales soared online and have been exponentially boosted by major retail chains in Australia, UK and New Zealand such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Kogan, Noel Lemming, Harvey Norman and Currys PC World. Mobile Network Operators Spark in New Zealand and Sky Mobile in the UK sell SPACETALK on monthly plans.



