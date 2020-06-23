View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless Announces SPP Closing Date Extended and Business Update



Leading software technology communications company, MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (“MGM” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date of the share purchase plan (SPP) announced on 5 June 2020, has been extended to 5:00 pm (Adelaide time) on Tuesday, 7 July 2020.



The Company has previously announced and provided updates, most recently on 11 June 2020, regarding the status of a significant customer contract. The Company will inform the market immediately once it is in a position to make an announcement about the customer contract outcome.



