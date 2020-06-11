View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless Announces Significant New Contract Update and Lifting of Suspension



Leading technology communications company, MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (“MGM” or “the Company”) refers to the trading halt implemented in respect of its securities on 25 May 2020 and subsequent voluntary suspension of its securities from 27 May, 2020. As previously disclosed in the Company’s trading halt request dated 25 May 2020, the request that ASX grant a trading halt (and subsequent suspension) was pending an announcement of a significant new customer contract and capital raising.



The capital raising referred to in the trading halt request was announced by the Company on 5 June 2020 (refer to ASX announcement titled Share Purchase Plan To Raise Up To $1.5M To Grow SPACETALK Business).



