First Half Results - Record Performance and Revised Guidance



Highlights:

• Record revenue $7.6 million, up 87%*

o First half exceeds total FY19 revenue

• Record gross profit $5.1 million

o GP margin of 67%

• EBITDA $0.45 million

• Net loss $2.7 million, due to one-off non-cash expense of options issued of $2.4 million

• Cash of $5.0 million and debt of $1.75 million at 31 December 2019

• Post 1H FY20, new monthly AllMyTribe app subscription record of $120,000 for January 2020, up 180%

• AllMyTribe app annualised run rate of $1.44 million, up 180%

• FY20 revenue $12 million - $13 million expected, an increase of 70%-85% on FY19



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF