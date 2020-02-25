View All MGM Wireless News

WA Government Awards MGM $1.3M Contract



Technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to today announce that the Company has been awarded a major contract by the Western Australia Department of Education to supply MGM Student Absence Notification Messaging Software and Services to all WA Government schools.



The contract was awarded after a tender process, where student absence and emergency messaging for child safety were key criteria. All WA Government schools will have access to the entire suite of MGM’s school communication software, apps and services.



For further detail, please download the attached PDF

Download this document