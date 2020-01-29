View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless announces business update



Highlights:

• Unaudited total Company revenue $7.6 million, up 86%1

o Wearables revenue $6.3 million for 1H FY20, up 140%

o Recurring app revenue monthly record $109,000 in December 2019

• 1H FY20 revenue exceeds total FY19 revenue

• 1H FY20 unit sales exceed total FY19 unit sales

• 25,000 SPACETALK units sold in 1H FY20, up 127% 2

o includes 19,800 units sold in Australia/New Zealand, up 80%

o 5,200 units sold in the UK (4x Australian post-launch sales after the same time)

• Cash balance circa $5 million (unaudited) at 31 December 2019



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF

