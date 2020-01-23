MGM Wireless's AllMyTribe App Recurring Revenue Surges

Technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) today announced that monthly recurring revenue from AllMyTribe smartphone app subscriptions reached a new record of $109,000 in December 2019, up threefold from December 2018.
Highlights:
• Strong recurring revenue growth for AllMyTribe smartphone app.
• AllMyTribe app revenue $0.5 million Jul – Dec 2019, up 632% on pcp1.
• Monthly AllMyTribe app revenue reached $109,000 in December 2019, up 30% MoM.
• AllMyTribe app ranked #1 grossing navigation app in Australia and New Zealand.
