MGM Wireless's AllMyTribe App Recurring Revenue Surges



Technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) today announced that monthly recurring revenue from AllMyTribe smartphone app subscriptions reached a new record of $109,000 in December 2019, up threefold from December 2018.



Highlights:



• Strong recurring revenue growth for AllMyTribe smartphone app.

• AllMyTribe app revenue $0.5 million Jul – Dec 2019, up 632% on pcp1.

• Monthly AllMyTribe app revenue reached $109,000 in December 2019, up 30% MoM.

• AllMyTribe app ranked #1 grossing navigation app in Australia and New Zealand.



