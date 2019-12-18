View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless, New UK Sales Agreement



Technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) today announced it has secured a sales agreement with leading UK retailer and FTSE 250 company Dixons Carphone plc, which has commenced selling the SPACETALK all-in-one smartphone, watch and GPS device to customers through its Currys PC World online store. Currys PC World is one of the UK’s biggest retailers. SPACETALK will be available through Currys PC World online for £199, with customers able to purchase their own SIM and the AllMyTribe App, which retails in the UK for £3.99 per month. The Sky co-branded SPACETALK will also sell through Currys PC World online in the new year, allowing customers to purchase SPACETALK outright for £199 with an option to activate Sky Mobile’s £10 per month plan which will include a bonus 12 month AllMyTribe app subscription.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document