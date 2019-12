View All MGM Wireless News

MGM Wireless, Telstra's Belong to Market SPACETALK



Technology company MGM Wireless Limited (ASX:MWR) (‘MGM’ or ‘the Company’) today announced it has entered into a sales and marketing agreement with Telstra’s challenger telco brand, Belong.



Belong provides competitive home broadband and flexible mobile plans and has more than 400,000 services including almost 250,000 mobile subscriptions.



