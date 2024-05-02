View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe Board Visits Operating Refineries in China



Highlights



-- LU7 Board and CEO travel to China to meet with existing lithium refineries

-- Lithium market poised to recover from current low market pricing

-- Lithium Universe to build through the lithium cycle

-- Team validates existing design process improvements with existing operators

-- Jiangsu Li Carb Refinery built by Galaxy maintains benchmark in China

• LU7 construction philosophy of Jiangsu-style refinery reinforced

• Chinese converter expansions focussed on lithium carbonate

• Lithium carbonate demand is increasing due to the shift towards LFP batteries



Download this document