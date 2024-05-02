Media ReleasesLithium Universe

Lithium Universe Board Visits Operating Refineries in China

02 May 2024 08:20 AM


Highlights

-- LU7 Board and CEO travel to China to meet with existing lithium refineries
-- Lithium market poised to recover from current low market pricing
-- Lithium Universe to build through the lithium cycle
-- Team validates existing design process improvements with existing operators
-- Jiangsu Li Carb Refinery built by Galaxy maintains benchmark in China
• LU7 construction philosophy of Jiangsu-style refinery reinforced
• Chinese converter expansions focussed on lithium carbonate
• Lithium carbonate demand is increasing due to the shift towards LFP batteries

