Lithium Universe Closes Capital Raising

Highlights
-- Binding subscription agreements for $3,644,333.34
-- Further development of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy
-- Capital raising in two tranches:
---- Tranche 1 – 95,016,667 shares at $0.02 per share raising $1,900,333.34
---- Tranche 2 – 87,200,000 shares also at $0.02 per share to raise a further $1,744,000.00
-- 1:2 free attaching listed option and a $0.03 exercise price and expiry in 18 months
-- Company intends to list Options
-- Company to grant 1:2 Option to those who participated in the recent Share Purchase Plan
