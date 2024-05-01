Media ReleasesLithium Universe

View All Lithium Universe News


Lithium Universe Closes Capital Raising

01 May 2024 09:43 AM


Highlights
-- Binding subscription agreements for $3,644,333.34
-- Further development of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy
-- Capital raising in two tranches:
---- Tranche 1 – 95,016,667 shares at $0.02 per share raising $1,900,333.34
---- Tranche 2 – 87,200,000 shares also at $0.02 per share to raise a further $1,744,000.00
-- 1:2 free attaching listed option and a $0.03 exercise price and expiry in 18 months
-- Company intends to list Options
-- Company to grant 1:2 Option to those who participated in the recent Share Purchase Plan

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?