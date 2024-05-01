View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe Closes Capital Raising



Highlights

-- Binding subscription agreements for $3,644,333.34

-- Further development of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy

-- Capital raising in two tranches:

---- Tranche 1 – 95,016,667 shares at $0.02 per share raising $1,900,333.34

---- Tranche 2 – 87,200,000 shares also at $0.02 per share to raise a further $1,744,000.00

-- 1:2 free attaching listed option and a $0.03 exercise price and expiry in 18 months

-- Company intends to list Options

-- Company to grant 1:2 Option to those who participated in the recent Share Purchase Plan



For more information, download the attached PDF.



