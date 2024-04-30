Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS March 2024
Previous Galaxy Resources CFO Joins Lithium Universe Team
• Appointment of Mr John Sobolewski as CFO
• Highly experienced in modelling DFS stage projects
• Previously CFO of Galaxy Resources
• Previously CEO of Mintrex
• Instrumental in the funding of Mt Cattlin Mine and Jiangsu Refinery
Comprehensive Test Program For Lithium Carbonate Refinery In Progress
• Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
• Spodumene feedstock optionality whilst Canadian supply develops
• Targeted Refinery site has river and port access for global spodumene supply
• First program achieves 99.7% LiCO above the battery 3 grade spec of 99.5% LiCO 3
