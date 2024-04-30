View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS March 2024



Previous Galaxy Resources CFO Joins Lithium Universe Team

• Appointment of Mr John Sobolewski as CFO

• Highly experienced in modelling DFS stage projects

• Previously CFO of Galaxy Resources

• Previously CEO of Mintrex

• Instrumental in the funding of Mt Cattlin Mine and Jiangsu Refinery



Comprehensive Test Program For Lithium Carbonate Refinery In Progress

• Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene

• Spodumene feedstock optionality whilst Canadian supply develops

• Targeted Refinery site has river and port access for global spodumene supply

• First program achieves 99.7% LiCO above the battery 3 grade spec of 99.5% LiCO 3



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document