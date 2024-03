View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Extension to Share Purchase Plan



Highlights



Revised closing date for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is to be 10th April 2024

Directors confirm their willingness to participate in the SPP Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides the following update regarding its $3.0 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP), as announced on 13 March 2024 (ASX release: LU7 Launches Share Purchase Plan).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document