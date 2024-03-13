View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan



Highlights



-- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital and reward former Mogul Games Group Limited and IPO shareholders

-- SPP at an issue price of $0.02 per share

-- Represents a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on 12 March 2024 and a 9.09% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to this announcement

-- Funds applied to engineering studies and working capital requirements

-- Eligible shareholders to take advantage of a unique business model

-- Focused on lithium conversion for multinational players together with the continued exploration of suite of lithium and rare earth assets

-- Closing the lithium downstream conversion gap in North America

-- Option agreement to acquire an industrial site in Bécancour, Québec

-- Site has capacity for three trains with a total of 48,000 tpa LCE



Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), targeting to raise up to $A3.0 million.



Proceeds from the SPP will help advance the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy. The QLPH strategy comprises of building a lithium concentrator and lithium refinery facility in Canada that will provide the critical materials for batteries in the North American market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



