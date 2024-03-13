View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Prospectus



For the offer of up to 150,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, to Eligible Shareholders under the Company’s security purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $3,000,000 (Offer), with the ability to accept oversubscriptions, at the discretion of the Directors, of up to an additional $675,000 (33,750,000 Shares).



SHARE PURCHASE PLAN INFORMATION



The Offer is currently scheduled to close at 5:00pm (WST) on 3 April 2024. Valid applications must be received by that time. Details of how to apply for Shares are set out in the Application Form accompanying this Prospectus.



For more information, download the attached PDF.







