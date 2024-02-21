Lithium Universe - Quebec Prime Industrial Land Secured for Lithium Refinery

Highlights
Strategy for closing the North American lithium processing gap
Secured prime industrial property in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP)
Strategic location, hydroelectricity, gas, road, rail, and spodumene import facilities
The site has the capability for three 16,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate refineries
Located within 1km of General Motors/POSCO Cathode factory and Ford/EcoPro BM Cathode factory and 140km from Northvolt’s EV battery facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand
Integral component of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Favourable terms including no option fee until July 2024 and option term of 3 years
Acquisition is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals
Land acquisition depends on Li Refinery project finance
No funds are required to be raised for land acquisition
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") is pleased to announce that as part of its strategy to address the Lithium conversion capacity gap in the North American market, the company has successfully executed an option agreement (Option Agreement) to acquire a commercial property strategically located within the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP). The site is Lot 22 of the Parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour, Bécancour, Québec, Canada, with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres (the Site).
