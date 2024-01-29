Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Highlights
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
-- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager
-- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant
-- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
-- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy
-- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton
-- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery
-- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site
-- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery
-- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal
-- Commenced discussions with the industrial park
LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience
-- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)
-- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets
-- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry
LU7 Expands Presence with New Office in Montreal
-- Strategically expanding presence in Québec
-- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group
Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study
-- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study
-- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms
-- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team
-- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria
Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy
-- LU7 meets with Québec Government
-- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon
-- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International
Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study
-- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
-- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
-- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
Apollo Lithium Project Summer/Fall Exploration Completed
-- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
-- Final soil laboratory analysis received
-- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
-- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east
-- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document