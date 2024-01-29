View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Highlights



Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study

-- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager

-- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant

-- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience

-- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy

-- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton

-- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy



Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery

-- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site

-- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery

-- Bécancour Industrial Park most favoured between Québec City and Montreal

-- Commenced discussions with the industrial park



LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience

-- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)

-- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets

-- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry



LU7 Expands Presence with New Office in Montreal

-- Strategically expanding presence in Québec

-- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group



Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study

-- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study

-- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms

-- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team

-- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria



Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy

-- LU7 meets with Québec Government

-- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon

-- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International



Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

-- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study

-- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout

-- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)



Apollo Lithium Project Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

-- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign

-- Final soil laboratory analysis received

-- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature

-- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east

-- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document