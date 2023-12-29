View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Completion of Field Program at Apollo Project



Highlights

-- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign

-- An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling

-- Final soil laboratory analysis received

-- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature

-- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east

-- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign



Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).



As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.



