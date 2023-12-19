Lithium Universe - Excellent Progress made in Lithium Carbonate Refinery Study

Highlights
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an
-
Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
-
Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
-
Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)
assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The aluminasilicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document