Lithium Universe - Excellent Progress made in Lithium Carbonate Refinery Study



Highlights Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study

Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout

Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC) Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an

assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The aluminasilicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



