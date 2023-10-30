Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS
-
Lithium Universe Commences Trading on the ASX
-
Apollo Exploration Strategy Using AI Technology
-
LU7 Lithium Inventory and Opportunities in Canada and Australia
-
Greenbushes Veteran Patrick Scallan OAM Appointed to LU7 Board
-
Appointment of Lithium Expert – Dr Jingyuan Liu to LU7 Board
-
Exploration Commences at Apollo Lithium Project
-
Appointment of Strategic Members to the Lithium Dream Team
-
Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study
-
Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document