Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

30 Oct 2023 10:26 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lithium Universe Commences Trading on the ASX
  • Apollo Exploration Strategy Using AI Technology
  • LU7 Lithium Inventory and Opportunities in Canada and Australia
  • Greenbushes Veteran Patrick Scallan OAM Appointed to LU7 Board
  • Appointment of Lithium Expert – Dr Jingyuan Liu to LU7 Board
  • Exploration Commences at Apollo Lithium Project
  • Appointment of Strategic Members to the Lithium Dream Team
  • Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study
  • Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study

