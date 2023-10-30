View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS Lithium Universe Commences Trading on the ASX

Apollo Exploration Strategy Using AI Technology

LU7 Lithium Inventory and Opportunities in Canada and Australia

Greenbushes Veteran Patrick Scallan OAM Appointed to LU7 Board

Appointment of Lithium Expert – Dr Jingyuan Liu to LU7 Board

Exploration Commences at Apollo Lithium Project

Appointment of Strategic Members to the Lithium Dream Team

Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study

Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document