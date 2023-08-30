View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Non-Executive Director Appointment and Resignation



Highlights



-- Appointment of Mr Patrick Scallan OAM as Non-Executive Director

-- Veteran of world-class Greenbushes Mine

-- 25 years experience in spodumene hard rock exploration and mining

-- Extensive spodumene concentrating experience

-- Oversaw the Greenbushes expansions from 200,000 to 1,400,000 tpa



Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Patrick Scallan AOM as Non-Executive Director to the Lithium Universe Limited Board.



Mr Scallan's extensive experience in the lithium industry offers a valuable addition to the LU7 Board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran of the lithium industry. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally, also hosting the highest grade orebody in the world. Patrick oversaw the mine's many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to over 1,400,000 tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock exploration, mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document