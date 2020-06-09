View All Lithium Power International News

LPI Market Update to Shareholders



Highlights:

• The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) bidding process for the Maricunga project continues.

• Two major global engineering groups, Worley Parsons and Bechtel, have been chosen to provide a comprehensive construction proposal for the project.

• Due diligence continues under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, and the Maricunga project’s joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB).

• Discussions continue with parties on project funding and off-take agreements for the Maricunga project.

• A Program of Works for the exploration of the Greenbushes tenements in Western Australia is in the process of being approved.



