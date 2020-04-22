View All Lithium Power International News

Lithium Power International, Activity Report for the Quarter ended March 2020



Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (LPI or the Company) is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 March 2020.



HIGHLIGHTS On 4 February 2020, the Maricunga Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was approved by Chilean authorities following a 15-month review process.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) bidding process, and the project financing process are both well underway.

The Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, continues to make progress on its due diligence involving the work undertaken by the project’s joint venture, Minera Salar Blanco S.A (MSB). The legal component has been completed and the technical component is advancing.

