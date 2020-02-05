View All Lithium Power International News

Environmental approval received for the Maricunga Project



Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (LPI or the Company) is pleased to announce its joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB), has today received environmental approval for the Maricunga project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile.



The Chilean Government’s Central Environmental Committee has voted to approve the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This is one of the few EIA’s approved in Chile during recent years and it will enable MSB to become the third significant lithium operation in the country with an anticipated 20,000 tonnes annual production for an estimated capital investment of USD563 million.



